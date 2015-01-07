New Issue- EIB prices $4.0 bln 2020 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $4.0 billion
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.724
Yield 1.681 pct
Spread 2.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 17.65 bp
Over the 1.625 pct, December 2019 UST
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs International & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.25 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
