New Issue- EIB prices $4.0 bln 2020 bond
January 7, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices $4.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.724

Yield 1.681 pct

Spread 2.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 17.65 bp

Over the 1.625 pct, December 2019 UST

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs International & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.25 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
