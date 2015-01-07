FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 104.692

Payment Date January 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0995130712

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

