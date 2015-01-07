FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.1bp

Over the 1.0 pct December 2017 UST

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
