New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.1bp
Over the 1.0 pct December 2017 UST
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)