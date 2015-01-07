New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.1bp

Over the 1.0 pct December 2017 UST

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

