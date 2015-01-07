New Issue-ICO adds 250 mln euro to 2016 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.831

Payment Date January 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1147549601

