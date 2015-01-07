FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EAA prices 50 mln euro 2022 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EAA prices 50 mln euro 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price 100.14

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 8bp

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000EAA0S55

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

