New Issue- EAA prices 50 mln euro 2022 FRN

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2022
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price 100.14
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 8bp
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
