New Issue- IADB prices $2.0 bln 2025 bond
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IADB prices $2.0 bln 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.5710

Reoffer price 99.5710

Spread 9.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN US4581X0CM87

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

