New Issue-LB Berlin prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Berlin

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2025

Coupon 0.7 pct

Reoffer price 100.39

Yield 0.66 pct

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deka & LBB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issunace Programme

