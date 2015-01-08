FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-LB Berlin prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-LB Berlin prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Berlin

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2025

Coupon 0.7 pct

Reoffer price 100.39

Yield 0.66 pct

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deka & LBB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issunace Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.