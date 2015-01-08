FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 250 mln euro 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 250 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt Am Main Branch)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 62bp

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Temporary ISIN DE000DB7XJF0

ISIN DE000DB7XJC7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

