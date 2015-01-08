New Issue- KfW prices 300 mln stg 2019 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.521

Reoffer yield 1.222 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167129110

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)