New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 750 mln euro 2020 to FRN
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 750 mln euro 2020 to FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2015

Coupon 3month Euribor + 40 basis points

Reoffer price par

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167308128

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
