New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 750 mln euro 2020 to FRN

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2015
Coupon 3month Euribor + 40 basis points
Reoffer price par
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
