New Issue- DVB Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower DVB Bank SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.674
Yield 0.61 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ, LBBW & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
