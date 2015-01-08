New Issue- Deutsche Bank adds 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt (Deutsche Bank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 3-month euribor + 65 basis points
Reoffer price 100.205
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 62 basis points
Payment Date January 15,2015
Ratings A3 Negative (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro when fungible
Parent ISIN DE000DB7XJC7
