New Issue- Deutsche Bank adds 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt (Deutsche Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 3-month euribor + 65 basis points

Reoffer price 100.205

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 62 basis points

Payment Date January 15,2015

Ratings A3 Negative (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro when fungible

ISIN DE000DB7XJF0

Parent ISIN DE000DB7XJC7

