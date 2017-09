** Israeli cybersecurity software company’s U.S.-listed shares up 3.4 pct at $1.82

** More than 5.5 mln shares traded by 11:00 am ET, more than double their 10-day moving average

** Says IT services provider Reliable Networks signs up one of UK’s largest trade unions to use Cyren’s cloud-based web security services

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen 41 pct in last 12 months