New Issue- KFW prices 3.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15,2025
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Reoffer yield 0.659 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 16.8 bps
Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Frankfurt
