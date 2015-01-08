FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KFW prices 3.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15,2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Reoffer yield 0.659 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 16.8 bps

Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Frankfurt

ISIN DE000A11QTD2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
