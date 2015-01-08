FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Lloyds Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
January 8, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Lloyds Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Jnauary 13, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.478

Reoffer yield 1.306 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.8bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank plc, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167204699

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

