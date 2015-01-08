FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- GE Capital prices 325 mln stg 2018 FRN
January 8, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- GE Capital prices 325 mln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding (GE Capital)

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 325 million sterling

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 43 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Lloyds

Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & AA+(S&P),

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167300497

