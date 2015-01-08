FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln rand 2026 bond
January 8, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln rand 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2026

Coupon 8.125 pct

Issue price 100.515

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,

Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.6 pct selling and 0.325 pct m&u

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1167524922

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
