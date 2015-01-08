New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln rand 2026 bond

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2026
Coupon 8.125 pct
Issue price 100.515
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.6 pct selling and 0.325 pct m&u
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
