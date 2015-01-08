FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KBN prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KBN prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.528

Reoffer price 99.528

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Reg S ISIN XS1167277901

144A ISIN US50048MBW91

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

