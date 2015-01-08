New Issue-VW prices multi tranche deal

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi trnache deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V. (VW)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 3-month euribor + 30 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 30 basis points
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.082
Reoffer price 99.082
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 77.2 bps
Over the benchmark
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2030
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 98.988
Reoffer price 98.988
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 98.5 bps
Over the benchmark
Common terms
Guarantor Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft
Payment Date January 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB
Ratings A3(positive)(Moody‘s) & A (stable)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)