CORRECTED-New Issue- Intesa prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.4460

Reoffer price 99.4460

Spread 90.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) IMI, Goldman Sachs, Credit Sussie, DB

& Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

