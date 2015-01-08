CORRECTED-New Issue- Intesa prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

(changing the spread from 100 bps to 90 bps)
Jan 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.4460
Reoffer price 99.4460
Spread 90.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) IMI, Goldman Sachs, Credit Sussie, DB
& Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P) &
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)