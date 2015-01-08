FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Canton Bern prices 150 mln sfr 2032 bond
January 8, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Canton Bern prices 150 mln sfr 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canton Bern

Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs

Maturity Date Febraury 11, 2032

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.3380

Reoffer price 100.3380

Reoffer yield 0.604 pct

Spread 8.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KBBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0266307377

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

