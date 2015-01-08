New Issue- Canton Bern prices 150 mln sfr 2032 bond

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canton Bern
Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs
Maturity Date Febraury 11, 2032
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.3380
Reoffer price 100.3380
Reoffer yield 0.604 pct
Spread 8.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date February 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KBBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
