New Issue- NAB prices dual tranche deal
January 8, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NAB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2022

Coupon 1.193 pct

Issue price 99.6150

Reoffer price 99.6150

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1167352613

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 28 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 28 basis points

ISIN XS1167324596

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 8,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P) &

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
