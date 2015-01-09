FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam shares rise 2.22 pct; banking stocks lead
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam shares rise 2.22 pct; banking stocks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam shares rose 2.22 percent on Friday, led by strong gains in banking stocks including Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country’s top lender by market value.

Shares of Vietcombank rose 6.94 percent. The stock has been attracting both foreign and domestic inflows in recent sessions, as investors bet on positive results and amid talk of the lender buying out a smaller local bank, analysts said.

The benchmark VN Index was up 10.87 points at 0316 GMT at 564.34.

The gains in banking stocks spread positive sentiment across the market and in most blue chips. Analysts expected the banking sector will lead the index’s gain in the coming two weeks to as high as 580 points. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.