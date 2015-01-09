New Issue- KB Luzer prices 400 mln sfr 2023 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank (KB Luzer)

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 30, 2023

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.45

Reoffer price 100.45

Yield 0.318 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) KBLuc

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0266437950

