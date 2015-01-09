FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KB Luzer prices 400 mln sfr 2023 bond
January 9, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KB Luzer prices 400 mln sfr 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank (KB Luzer)

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 30, 2023

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.45

Reoffer price 100.45

Yield 0.318 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) KBLuc

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0266437950

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

