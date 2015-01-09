MARKET EYE WEEKAHEAD-Indian markets await econ data; earnings key

** Indian markets to take opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data
** String of data next week to be critical for market direction
** India due to report retail and wholesale inflation and industrial production data next week
** Rupee seen holding in a 61.90 to 62.80 range, with importers looking to buy dollars on dips
** 10-year bond yield seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.90 percent range
** Indian shares to trade sideways with a positive bias
** Corporate earnings could be the big trigger for shares
** Heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services will announce quarterly earnings
** NSE index is expected to trade between 8,150 to 8,450
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Vibrant Gujarat summit
India consumer price inflation data
India WPI data, LIC Housing Finance earnings Thurs: TCS, Bajaj Auto earnings Fri: Axis Bank, Reliance earnings