New Issue-Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys adds 25 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys

Issue Amount 25 million euro

Maturity Date June 04, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 95bp

Issue price 100.02

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 95bp

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

When fungible

ISIN FI4000123021

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)