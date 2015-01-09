FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys adds 25 mln euros to 2018 FRN
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys adds 25 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys

Issue Amount 25 million euro

Maturity Date June 04, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 95bp

Issue price 100.02

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 95bp

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

When fungible

ISIN FI4000123021

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
