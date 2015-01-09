New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 16, 2019

Coupon 6 pct

Issue price 95.578

Payment Date January 9,2013

Lead Manager(s) RBCCM & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.625 pct (selling:1.4pct; m+u:0.225pct)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch Law

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS0875328790

