New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds 300 mln rand to 2019 bond

Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 16, 2019
Coupon 6 pct
Issue price 95.578
Payment Date January 9,2013
Lead Manager(s) RBCCM & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.625 pct (selling:1.4pct; m+u:0.225pct)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch Law
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion rand when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)