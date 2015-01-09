New Issue- Bank of Communications prices $750 mln 2018 bond

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank of Communications Co LTD
(Hong Kong Branch)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.624
Reoffer price 99.624
Yield 2.631 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bank of Communications Co LTD (Hong Kong Branch), HSBC,
Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, BNP Paribas, BOCOM International,
CCB International & KGI
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
