New Issue- BMW Finance N.V prices dual tranche deal

Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower BMW Finance N.V
Guarantor BMW AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.98
Yield 0.504 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.208
Yield 1.084 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date January 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BBVA, Morgan Stanley, RBS & UNICREDIT
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
