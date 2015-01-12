BRIEF-Philippines' Ayala Land raises $357 mln via overnight top-up placement

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc :

* Says raises 16 billion pesos ($357 million) through an overnight top-up share placement, the single largest capital-raising exercise in its 23-year history as a listed company

* Says parent firm Ayala Corp sold 484.84 million Ayala Land common shares at 33 pesos per share, a 5.7 percent discount to Friday’s closing price

* Proceeds will support the 100 billion pesos capital expenditure programme for 2015 involving office, residential and commercial developments

* UBS AG acted as the sole bookrunner, with Goldman Sachs (Asia) Llc as co-lead manager and BPI Capital Corp as domestic co-bookrunner