ANZ marketing fixed, floating notes

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (IFR) - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and its New York branch are marketing an offering of three-year US dollar-denominated bonds that may come either as fixed-rate or float-rate paper or both.

ANZ NY has announced price guidance on the three-year fixed-rate 3a2-exempt tranche to yield around 70bp over swaps, while ANZ is out with a 144A/Reg S floater at the three-month US dollar equivalent.

Pricing is expected later today.

ANZ, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RBC are the bookrunners on the offering.