BUZZ-Quindell: Names retail veteran Rose as non-exec chairman
January 12, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Quindell: Names retail veteran Rose as non-exec chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Quindell Plc’s shares jump as much as 39.5 pct, after the British company names retail veteran Richard Rose as non-exec chairman, nearly two months after ex-chairman and founder Robert Terry stepped down

** Stock pares back some gains, still up more than 30 pct, and poised for one of its best days over the past 3 years

** Rose is currently non-exec chairman of UK’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler Booker Group Plc

** The company, which provides technology used by car insurers to assess claims among other services, also names Jim Sutcliffe, the former CEO of insurer Old Mutual Plc, as deputy chairman and strategy director

** About twice Quindell’s average daily volume had traded in the first 90 minutes (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
