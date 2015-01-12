New Issue-EAA prices 100 mln euro 2021 FRN

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2021

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000EAA0S63

