New Issue- BNPP prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 FRN

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA (BNPP)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2017
Coupon 3-month euribor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 20 basis points
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nykredit Markets & RBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
