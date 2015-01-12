New Issue- Unicredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 19, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 100bp

Reoffer price 99.75

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 105bp

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Nomura,

UBS & Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1169707087

