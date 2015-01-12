New Issue- Unicredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 19, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 100bp
Reoffer price 99.75
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 105bp
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Nomura,
UBS & Unicredit Bank AG
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
