New Issue- Lloyds prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 FRN

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion streling
Maturity Date January 19, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Barclays, Nomura & Standrad Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
