New Issue- Lloyds prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 FRN
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Lloyds prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion streling

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Barclays, Nomura & Standrad Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
