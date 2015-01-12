FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Gecina SA prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Gecina SA prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gecina SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20,2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.256

Issue yield 1.581 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 111.3 bps

Over the benchmark

Payment Date January 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CA CIB & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (stable)(Moody‘s) & BBB+(stable)(S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012448025

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.