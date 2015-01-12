New Issue- Gecina SA prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Gecina SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 20,2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.256
Issue yield 1.581 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 111.3 bps
Over the benchmark
Payment Date January 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CA CIB & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (stable)(Moody‘s) & BBB+(stable)(S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
