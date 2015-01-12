New Issue- Gecina SA prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gecina SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20,2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.256

Issue yield 1.581 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 111.3 bps

Over the benchmark

Payment Date January 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CA CIB & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (stable)(Moody‘s) & BBB+(stable)(S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012448025

