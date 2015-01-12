FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- GE Capital prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp

ISIN XS1169331367

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2022

Coupon 0.80 pct

Reoffer price 99.581

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 72.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1169353254

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & ING

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.