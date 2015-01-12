New Issue- GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp

ISIN XS1169331367

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2022

Coupon 0.80 pct

Reoffer price 99.581

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 72.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1169353254

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & ING

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

