New Issue-CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier CFF Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21,2025

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.407

Spread 7.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, Equivalent to 33.3bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP,COMMERZBANK,LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012447696

