New Issue-CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier CFF Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21,2025
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.407
Spread 7.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, Equivalent to 33.3bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP,COMMERZBANK,LBBW & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)