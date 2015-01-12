FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier CFF Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21,2025

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.407

Spread 7.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, Equivalent to 33.3bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP,COMMERZBANK,LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012447696

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

