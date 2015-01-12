FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Prudential prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Prudential prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Prudential Plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.734

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,

RBC Capital Markets & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169595854

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

