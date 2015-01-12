New Issue- Telecom Italia prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.446
Yield 3.33 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 311.9 basis points
Over 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, MUFG &
Societe Generale
Ratings Ba1 - (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P) &
BBB - (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
