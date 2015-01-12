New Issue- Macquarie prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.247

Yield 1.238 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.7bp

over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ING, Macquarie Bank, Societe Generale CIB & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169353338

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)