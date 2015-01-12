New Issue- BPE Financiaciones prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA (BPE Financiaciones)

Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 3,2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.479

Issue yield 2.110 pct

Reoffer price 99.479

Spread 177 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 210.5 bps

Over the OBL 170

Payment Date January 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, Barclays & JPM(B&D)

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169791529

