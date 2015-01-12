New Issue- BPE Financiaciones prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA (BPE Financiaciones)
Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 3,2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.479
Issue yield 2.110 pct
Reoffer price 99.479
Spread 177 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 210.5 bps
Over the OBL 170
Payment Date January 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, Barclays & JPM(B&D)
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
