New Issue- WL Bank prices 500 mln euro 2030 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WL Bank Westfaelische Landschaft

Bodenkreditbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2030

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.446

Yield 0.987 pct

Spread minus 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps, equivalent to 26.4 basis points

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ BANK & LBBW & UniCredit & WGZ BANK

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13SR38

