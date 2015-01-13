New Issue- CBA prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1170317645

