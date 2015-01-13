New Issue- CBA prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
