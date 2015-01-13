CORRECTED-New Issue- Bank Of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

(Correction to amend Issuer name from Bank Of Ireland to Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank)

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.867

Yield 0.527 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date Jnauary 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

ISIN XS1170193061

