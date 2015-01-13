CORRECTED-New Issue- Bank Of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

(Correction to amend Issuer name from Bank Of Ireland to Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank)
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.867
Yield 0.527 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date Jnauary 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Irish
