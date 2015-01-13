New Issue- EAA prices 100 mln stg 2016 FRN

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 100 million stg
Maturity Date January 20,2016
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
