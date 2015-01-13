New Issue- EAA prices 100 mln stg 2016 FRN

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 100 million stg

Maturity Date January 20,2016

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1170307687

