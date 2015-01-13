New Issue- IBB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin
Guarantor Berlin
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2017
Coupon 0.040 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 0.04 pct
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
