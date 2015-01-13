New Issue- IBB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin

Guarantor Berlin

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2017

Coupon 0.040 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 0.04 pct

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A13R723

