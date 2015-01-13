New Issue- EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2023

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.610

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.2bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0DC6

