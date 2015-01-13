New Issue- BPEIM prices 5 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banca popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna s.c.(BPEIM)
Issue Amount 5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22,2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.737
Reoffer yield 0.914 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 77.4 bps
Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis (B&D) & Nomura
Ratings A3(Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian Law
